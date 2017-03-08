Tyrod Taylor staying in Buffalo after agreeing to restructured contract with Bills

For the second time in seven months, Tyrod Taylor has agreed to a new contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced on Wednesday that Taylor has agreed to a restructured deal that will keep him in Buffalo for the 2017 season.

The move means that Taylor will all but definitely be the team’s starting quarterback under first-year coach Sean McDermott.

“We are excited about the opportunity to keep Tyrod with the Bills,” McDermott said in a statement. “I’ve gotten a chance to know Tyrod and study him over the past several weeks and he is both a great person and competitor. [General manager] Doug [Whaley] and I are confident this was best move for the Bills at this time.”

Although terms of the contract restructure haven’t been announced, it’s safe to say that Taylor won’t be getting anywhere the money he was supposed to get under his old deal.

Back in August, the 27-year-old signed a six-year, $92 million deal that was basically a one-year tryout. For the 2016 season, Taylor made a total of $9.5 million, which was the guaranteed amount for that contract.

That contract created issues for the Bills though, because it was going to pay Taylor a serious amount of money for the 2017 season. If the two sides hadn’t restructured the deal by March 11, Taylor would’ve received $30.75 million in guaranteed money, which would effectively locked him to Buffalo for the next two or three seasons.

That money would’ve come in the form of a $15.5 million option bonus and a $12 million base salary for 2017. Also, by picking up the option bonus, a total of $3.25 million of Taylor’s 2018 salary would have become guaranteed.

Instead, the Bills won’t be giving Taylor a $30.75 million guarantee.

Back in February, it was reported that Taylor likely wouldn’t agree to a restructured deal , so it will be interesting to see how much money the Bills had to offer him to get him to change his mind. One thing working in Taylor’s favor is that McDermott liked him a lot.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on March 3 that McDermott didn’t really feel that the team would be able to get someone better than Taylor on the free agent market. Since McDermott had his back, Taylor likely felt like Buffalo was the place to be, even it meant restructuring his original deal.