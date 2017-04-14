Update: Marshawn Lynch's agent reportedly denies deal with Raiders has been reached

UPDATE: Despite what NFL Network's Mike Silver reported Friday (that Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders had "agreed to terms"), new reports indicate that the two sides have not actually agreed to anything.

Let's start with NFL Network. Ian Rapoport reported later Friday that they "haven't agreed to parameters. But optimism is there. Expected to happen." Silver himself added that the situation is "fluid."

But according to Pro Football Talk, a source told them that the two sides are "not even close to a deal yet."

Meanwhile, Dave Softy Mahler, a Seattle radio host with 950 am KJR, reported that Lynch's agent texted him to deny the report that a deal had been reached.

Just got a text from Marshawn Lynch's agent: "There is no deal." FYI — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) April 14, 2017

Finally, Lynch himself appeared to address the reports on Friday with a short tweet. That tweet includes some NSFW language, so an edited transcription is below.

"If u kno me you kno my business is my business and if u don't kno me that's a fun fact for ya..." Lynch wrote. "When s--- get REAL I'll let you kno!!!!"

So, standby. Apparently, we'll find out more when Lynch wants us to know.

STORY: Beast Mode is almost back. Marshawn Lynch reportedly agreed to join the Oakland Raiders on Friday, which will end his retirement.

According to NFL Network's Mike Silver, Lynch and the Raiders "agreed to terms." Silver noted that the Seahawks and Raiders still need to complete a trade that will send Lynch to Oakland, given that Lynch is still under contract in Seattle.

Correction: Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders have agreed to terms. Trade with Seahawks still needs to be completed. @nflnetwork (stay tuned) — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 14, 2017

Lynch suddenly retired following the 2015 season and missed all of 2016, but reports about his desire to return began swirling this offseason. With the Seahawks' permission, Lynch and the Raiders met last week. Lynch informed the Raiders at the time that he was planning on un-retiring. On Thursday, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that Lynch started the reinstatement process. That process appears to be nearing its end.

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Thursday, Lynch needed to reach an agreement with the Raiders before the Seahawks would talk about trading him. That apparently happened Friday, which means the next step is for the two teams to figure out how they're going to get Lynch to Oakland.

Still nothing cookin between the Raiders and Seahawks on a trade for Marshawn Lynch. We'll see if that changes over the weekend — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 14, 2017

Lynch grew up in Oakland, attended school nearby at Cal, would frequently fly from Seattle to Oakland during his time with the Seahawks just to taste the Oakland air and has resided in Oakland since retiring. So from that perspective, this all makes sense.

It also makes sense from a football perspective. The Raiders let Latavius Murray go in free agency, so they're in need of a running back. Though Lynch is up there in age (he'll turn 31 this month), he should be able to thrive behind the Raiders' dominant offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Lynch has forced 245 missed tackles since the 2013 season. Even though he missed all of last season, he still leads the NFL in that stat by 66 missed tackles in that span.

Finally, Lynch joining the Raiders makes for a great story. Oakland will lose the Raiders to Las Vegas in a few seasons, but the city will at least be able to enjoy watching an Oakland icon rumble in one of the league's best offenses. The Raiders' breakup with Oakland has been and will continue to be ugly, but I can't think of a better way for the Raiders to say goodbye than repeatedly handing the ball to Lynch and watching him destroy would-be tacklers.

Marshawn Lynch is back (almost). Hallelujah.