USC alum Troy Polamalu sends message to new Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Steelers bolstered their already-explosive offense when they selected former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Turns out, his connection to Pittsburgh extends well beyond the few weeks he's been a part of the team.

A year ago, Smith-Schuster, still a college wideout, reached out to Steelers dynamo Antonio Brown for pointers on how to improve:

Went from over a year ago asking @Ab84 for some tips on IG to working with him on the field as a WR for the @Steelers. God is good 🙏🏾 #IGWT pic.twitter.com/M8gAEnFPlJ — Juju Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuju19) May 21, 2017

And over the weekend, Smith-Schuster said he heard from another Steelers great, future Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, who also played at Southern Cal.

"That one kind of surprised me," Smith-Schuster told ESPN.com. "He went to USC, played at Pittsburgh and he did really great for himself."

So what was Polamalu's message?

"Anything you need, I'm out in Pittsburgh, let me now," Smith-Schuster said. "He's always there to help."

The Steelers have drafted 21 USC players, most notably Lynn Swann, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001 after nine seasons in Pittsburgh that included four Super Bowl titles.

Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster joins a Steelers offense that includes the aforementioned Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant, Sammie Coates, arguably one of the NFL's most underrated offensive lines and most importantly, Ben Roethlisberger.