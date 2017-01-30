Victor Cruz: Miami trip with Odell Beckham 'definitely wasn't worth it'

Remember when some of the Giants receivers went to South Beach to party with Justin Beiber and take topless photos on a boat before their NFC wild-card game against the Packers, which resulted in a loss and Odell Beckham reportedly punching a hole in the wall?

I hate to even bring it up again, but the story resurfaced Monday, when Victor Cruz admitted to the "Timeout with Taylor Rooks" podcast that the Giants wideouts "definitely" shouldn't have gone to Miami.

"Looking back on it, it definitely wasn't worth it," Cruz said. "At the end of the day you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at whatever your next task is -- especially in a football setting and a football atmosphere."

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giantspic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

In case you missed the entire controversy, here's a quick recap:

Hopefully, Cruz's comments put an end to the controversy.

Was the trip a bad idea? Yes, but only because they had to have known that they were going to be forced to defend their decision all week long, which turned the trip into a dreaded "distraction."

But was the trip the reason the Giants lost to the Packers? No, they lost because Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Packers.