Video shows Broncos' Cody Latimer pepper sprayed after slapping strip club bouncer

Latimer says he was attempting to break up a disagreement between his uncle and the bouncer

Denver Broncos wide receiver was hit with pepper spray after slapping a bouncer outside of a strip club. TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident, which it says took place at Diamonds Cabaret near Dayton, Ohio. You can see the full video here

In the video, Latimer has his hand on the shoulder of the bouncer outside of the club. The bouncer attempts several times to knock Latimer's hand away, and Latimer eventually responds by slapping him in the face. Several missed punches are then exchanged before Latimer is shot with pepper spray. 

In a statement issued to Mike Klis of 9 News, the Broncos merely said they are aware of the matter and that it took place several months ago. 

Latimer himself stated that the incident took place on February 20, and that he was merely trying to break up a disagreement between his uncle and the bouncer. He also noted that police were not called and no charges were filed. 

Latimer was the Broncos' second-round pick in 2014 but has not developed as hoped. He has just 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in three NFL seasons, and has gotten only scarce playing time outside of special teams work. 

