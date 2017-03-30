Vikings 2013 first-round pick reportedly dealing with possible career-ending injury

Teddy Bridgewater and Adrian Peterson weren’t the only Vikings players who had to deal with a serious injury in 2016 -- so did defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd.

Although Bridgewater is already throwing again and Peterson was able to return during the season, the same can’t be said for Floyd, who missed the final 15 games of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery in September on a torn meniscus following the VIkings’ regular-season opener.

Originally, the Vikings had hoped that Floyd would return during the season, but apparently, things have gotten worse, and now they’re just hoping that he’ll ever be able to play again at all.

According to USA Today, Floyd’s career is in jeopardy because “the nerve that controls his quadriceps was disrupted” during the surgery on his meniscus. It’s been six months since the surgery, and Floyd’s right quad still isn’t functioning properly, which is why his career is now in doubt.

Although the Vikings haven’t confirmed the injury, Floyd seemed to acknowledge the severity of the situation in an Instagram video that he posted over the weekend.

“I’m down on one knee praying my road doesn’t end here,” Floyd wrote in the lengthy caption. “There are so many more lives to touch, so much more joy to spread. You’ve believed in me for to long to turn your back on me now. Don’t let me go out this way. All I ask is for a fighting chance.”

Floyd’s agent, Brian Mackler, said that his client has been seeing some of the best doctors in the country.

“Sharrif is rehabbing, has seen some of the best doctors in the country, will continue to rehab and hopefully, this will heal sooner than later,” Mackler told USA Today.

Floyd has been with the Vikings since 2013 when the team made him the 23rd overall pick in the NFL Draft. As a first-round selection, Floyd was given a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year. Since the Vikings picked up the option in May 2016, Floyd is now under contract for $6.757 million in 2017, money that he’ll get whether he plays or not.

After playing all 16 of Minnesota’s regular season games during his rookie year, Floyd has missed a total of 20 games over the past three seasons.