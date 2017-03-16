Vikings GM makes it official: Adrian Peterson won't return to Minnesota

After signing Latavius Murray, the Vikings didn't need their all-time leading rusher

It’d been coming for a while now, but on Thursday, the news was finally made official. Adrian Peterson, the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher, won’t return to Minnesota. 

General manager Rick Spielman said so Thursday after he signed ex-Raiders running back Latavius Murray to replace Peterson.

This shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. At the end of February, the Vikings declined to pick up his 2017 contract option, which made him a free agent. Peterson went on to visit the Seahawks (who ended up signing Eddie Lacy) while his father insulted the Vikings’ offensive line. When the Vikings signed Murray late Wednesday night, they unofficially moved on from Peterson. And it didn’t long for the breakup to become official.

Peterson leaves Minnesota as the franchise’s best running back. From 2007-16, Peterson rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns -- both of which rank first in the Vikings’ record books. He was so dominant that Murray refused to keep his No. 28 uniform out of respect for Peterson.

His future, however, is murky. He’ll turn 32 later this month and is coming off a three-game season that included 1.9 yards per carry and a torn meniscus. He’s reportedly interested in playing for the Raiders.

