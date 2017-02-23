Vikings GM would trade for Bradford again in a 'minisecond,' won't discuss extension

The Vikings entered the 2016 season with Super Bowl aspirations. So, when Teddy Bridgewater went down at the end of August with a serious knee injury, they responded like a contender, manufacturing a trade to land a capable quarterback in Sam Bradford to fill in for Bridgewater.

It didn’t work out. The Vikings went 8-8 and missed the playoffs. Despite the result, general manager Rick Spielman doesn’t regret giving up first-round and fourth-round picks to acquire Bradford.

Spielman said Thursday that he’d do it over again because Bradford is in his prime.

Spielman: "i feel he's in the prime of his career.. I would do that trade over again in a 'minisecond' to get Sam Bradford on this team." — Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) February 23, 2017

He’s not entirely wrong. The Vikings’ playoff-less season wasn’t Bradford’s fault, considering he completed 71.6 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, and posted a 99.3 passer rating. He did all of that despite playing with a bad offensive line and without Adrian Peterson.

But that doesn’t mean the Vikings’ move was a good one. In hindsight, it probably wasn’t.

If the 2016 season proved anything, it’s that the Vikings still have a number of holes on their roster, holes that those two draft picks could’ve helped fix. If the Vikings had simply rode Shaun Hill to a bad season, they’d be picking in the top half of the first round and they could’ve solved their uncertain quarterback situation this offseason by signing a veteran like Jay Cutler (who is expected to be cut by the Bears) or Tyrod Taylor (who could be cut by the Bills). Even if the Vikings think Bradford is better than both of those players, they wouldn’t have needed to give up draft picks to sign them.

As for the Vikings’ future, they’re going to have to decide what to do with Bradford, whose contract expires after next season. Spielman didn’t say if he planned on extending him.

Rick Spielman ducked a question about extending Sam Bradford, but later mentioned him among key players who will be due for new deals soon. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) February 23, 2017

Spielman likely can’t speak about Bradford’s future because he isn’t sure about Bridgewater’s future.

Rick Spielman said there is still no timetable for Teddy Bridgewater. He would not say that he is 100 percent certain Teddy will be back. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) February 23, 2017

So, the most likely scenario is that Bradford spends next season as the Vikings’ starter while Bridgewater continues to recover from that horrific knee injury. And if Bridgewater is deemed healthy enough to play again, the Vikings will then have to decide between the two quarterbacks.

To sum up: The Vikings have a ton of question marks -- even without getting into their whole Adrian Peterson situation.