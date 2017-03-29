Vikings' Mike Zimmer has 'no idea' if Teddy Bridgewater will play in 2017
The 2014 first-round pick suffered a horrific knee injury last August
Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious non-contact knee injury last August, so serious that there were concerns in the weeks and months that followed as to whether the Vikings’ former first-round pick would be ready for the 2017 season.
On Wednesday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered this update on the franchise quarterback, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press: “There’s no timetable. When he’s ready, he’s ready.”
So will Bridgewater play in 2017?
“No idea,” Zimmer said, adding that “[Bridgewater’s] starting to get on land now -- I know he’s been running in the pool ... he’s getting to where his range of motion is better.’’
And we have the visual evidence, courtesy of Bridgewater’s Instagram account:
“I know he’s been working extremely hard,” general manager Rick Spielman told the Star Tribune. “As far as a timeline, I know he was in last week and continuing to rehab with our medical staff and (Vikings trainer) Eric Sugarman. I can tell you there is no one I’ve seen other than Adrian (Peterson) when he came back from his ACL that has worked as hard as Teddy is working. And this is more significant than just an ACL. But Teddy is incredible with the attitude and work ethic that he’s put in to get back on the field as quickly as we can.”
Bridgewater’s progress is great news but for now, his football future remains uncertain. That means Sam Bradford, who was acquired days after Bridgewater went down, remains the Vikings’ starting quarterback.
Whatever happens, however, Zimmer can’t imagine Bridgewater being anywhere but Minnesota.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Big Board: Here's why pro days matter
For teams sorting out their final draft boards, a pro day isn't an afterthought
-
Eagles want to bring back kelly green
The hope is that kelly green makes its way back into Philly's uniform rotation by 2018
-
Rivera: Newton 'was shook' last season
The Panthers went from 15-1 in 2015 go 6-10 in 2016, and now Newton needs surgery
-
Patriots reportedly won't draft Mixon
Mixon might be a first-round talent but his past might keep him off an NFL roster
-
NFL delays celebration rule change
The commissioner says he first wants to get more input from players
-
Prisco's Mock Draft: Fournette to Jags
If the draft plays out like this mock, don't be surprised to see the Jaguars take Leonard Fournette...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre