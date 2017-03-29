Vikings' Mike Zimmer has 'no idea' if Teddy Bridgewater will play in 2017

The 2014 first-round pick suffered a horrific knee injury last August

Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious non-contact knee injury last August, so serious that there were concerns in the weeks and months that followed as to whether the Vikings’ former first-round pick would be ready for the 2017 season.

On Wednesday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered this update on the franchise quarterback, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press: “There’s no timetable. When he’s ready, he’s ready.”

So will Bridgewater play in 2017?

“No idea,” Zimmer said, adding that “[Bridgewater’s] starting to get on land now -- I know he’s been running in the pool ... he’s getting to where his range of motion is better.’’

And we have the visual evidence, courtesy of Bridgewater’s Instagram account:

“I know he’s been working extremely hard,” general manager Rick Spielman told the Star Tribune. “As far as a timeline, I know he was in last week and continuing to rehab with our medical staff and (Vikings trainer) Eric Sugarman. I can tell you there is no one I’ve seen other than Adrian (Peterson) when he came back from his ACL that has worked as hard as Teddy is working. And this is more significant than just an ACL. But Teddy is incredible with the attitude and work ethic that he’s put in to get back on the field as quickly as we can.”

Bridgewater’s progress is great news but for now, his football future remains uncertain. That means Sam Bradford, who was acquired days after Bridgewater went down, remains the Vikings’ starting quarterback.

Whatever happens, however, Zimmer can’t imagine Bridgewater being anywhere but Minnesota.

