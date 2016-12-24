Vikings-Packers highlights: Rodgers breaks ankles on TD, hearts on Lambeau Leap
The Packers quarterback is destroying people Saturday
As the playoffs inch closer and closer to becoming reality, Aaron Rodgers keeps getting better and better. The Packers quarterback has been playing exceptional football for the last month or so, and Saturday's effort in a critical matchup against the Vikings might be his best game of the season.
Knowing full well a victory over Minnesota would guarantee a de facto NFC North title game for the Packers, Rodgers stepped onto Lambeau Field and got laser-locked in for Green Bay, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for another score ... in the first half.
Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson (145 receiving yards and two scores in the first half) for a pair of touchdowns, found Davante Adams for another and then rushed for one. It wasn't just a jaunt into the end zone, either. Rodgers destroyed Xavier Rhodes' ankles on a sick juke.
.@AaronRodgers12 rolls out, jukes, scores & Lambeau Leaps! #MINvsGB#GoPackGohttps://t.co/jnSGQI0B4J— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2016
Guess that hamstring is OK, huh? Rhodes was literally off balance when Rodgers was making his juke. Just destroyed.
Following the score, Rodgers took the obligatory dive into the stands, pulling off a Lambeau Leap that quickly turned awkward.
When he got up in the crowd, the woman who initially pulled him in made things weird when she refused to let go.
This Packers fan didn't want to let Aaron Rodgers go pic.twitter.com/c1rgiL0Qkl— The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) December 24, 2016
JUST LET HIM GO LADY.
This was far from the most concerning thing that happened to Rodgers on Saturday, however. He also suffered an injury in the second half against Minnesota, although he came back in without missing any time. Brett Hundley never even warmed up.
Prepare yourself for a week of "time to talk about Aaron Rodgers as the MVP" chatter. It's not unfounded.
