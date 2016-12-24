Vikings plane slides off runway, gets stuck; everyone on board safe

What a long, strange trip it's been for the 2016 Vikings

The 2016 season got off to a promising start for the Vikings. After losing Teddy Bridgewater in late August and trading for Sam Bradford days later, Minnesota won five straight, sat alone in first place in the division, Bradford looked like a legit franchise quarterback and the defense was among the best in the league.

That was in early October.

Then the Vikings had their bye and in the weeks and months since, they've gone 2-7, coach Mike Zimmer almost lost an eye, and then, on Friday night, hours they face Green Bay in one of the most important games of the season, this happened:

Thankfully, no one was hurt but 2017 can't get here soon enough.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are currently ninth in the NFC playoff race, behind the Buccaneers (8-6) and Redskins (7-6-1) in the race for a wild-card spot. They finish the regular season against the Packers and Bears and will need a lot of help to qualify for the postseason.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access