Vikings plane slides off runway, gets stuck; everyone on board safe

The 2016 season got off to a promising start for the Vikings. After losing Teddy Bridgewater in late August and trading for Sam Bradford days later, Minnesota won five straight, sat alone in first place in the division, Bradford looked like a legit franchise quarterback and the defense was among the best in the league.

That was in early October.

Then the Vikings had their bye and in the weeks and months since, they've gone 2-7, coach Mike Zimmer almost lost an eye, and then, on Friday night, hours they face Green Bay in one of the most important games of the season, this happened:

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Source says the Vikings' plane has been stuck for 2 1/2 hours. Hearing everyone is OK, but getting off the plane might take some work. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingESPN) December 24, 2016

Thankfully, no one was hurt but 2017 can't get here soon enough.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are currently ninth in the NFC playoff race, behind the Buccaneers (8-6) and Redskins (7-6-1) in the race for a wild-card spot. They finish the regular season against the Packers and Bears and will need a lot of help to qualify for the postseason.