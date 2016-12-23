Vikings rule out Adrian Peterson for Week 16 game vs. Packers

Peterson came back from a knee tear last week but will sit out just one week later

One week after his return from injury, Adrian Peterson is out yet again.

The Vikings announced on Friday that Peterson will not play this week's game against the divisional rival Packers.

Peterson underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus back in September, and ultimately beat projections when he returned to play this season. He could not get anything going during the Vikings' 34-6 blowout loss to the Colts in Week 15, carrying six times for just 22 yards.

In the wake of that game, Peterson was listed as a non-participant in practice all week with knee and groin injuries. Running back C.J. Ham was promoted from the practice squad in a related move, but it should be expected that Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata will assume most of Peterson's duties, as they did when Peterson was out of the lineup.

For the Vikings, it's a tough loss, because this game could spell the end of their playoff chances if they don't come away with a win. That would be a disappointing outcome for their season after they were the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team at 5-0.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

