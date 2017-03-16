Vikings sign former Raiders running back Latavius Murray
Adrian Peterson remains an unrestricted free agent
The Minnesota Vikings have added former Pro Bowl running back Latavius Murray to their backfield, according to the team’s Twitter feed. Terms were not immediately available.
The Vikings announced the move early Thursday morning, some two weeks after declining their option on Adrian Peterson, who remains an unrestricted free agent.
Murray rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons with the Oakland Raiders, who drafted the 6-foot-3, 225-pound running back in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.
Murray’s most prolific season came in 2015, when he ran for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns in starting all 16 games for Oakland. Last year, he started only 12 games but rushed for 12 scores.
Peterson spent 10 years with Minnesota and is by far the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns. But with Murray on board, it appears his time in Minneapolis is all but over.
Peterson recently visited with Seattle, but the Seahawks decided to go with former Packers running back Eddie Lacy. The Raiders remain a possibility for the 31-year-old Peterson, who has said he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.
