Vince Wilfork says Bill Belichick motivated him with food at Patriots practice

Vince Wilfork spent the first 11 years of his career in New England. So, he probably knows Bill Belichick better than most other players -- even the ones currently on the Patriots' roster.

On Friday, Wilfork showed off his knowledge during an appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. There, he revealed how Belichick would motivate him during Friday practices.

The answer: food.

"Friday would be our cool-down day and a light practice. We always kicked the ball off and the team, we would all cover the kick, like a kickoff team. Every day, I would go to Bill and say, 'I am going to make the tackle.' He was like, 'You're not going to make it.' Every day we would bet some type of food or push-ups, anything. We would bet something that I would make a tackle. That tradition carried on throughout and they probably still do it now," he said, according to CBS Boston. "That was just a side of Bill, just understanding and having fun with his teammates. Even if it was something conditioning-wise. We always had fun doing it."

So, there you have it. Belichick is a great coach -- and a defensive mastermind -- because he uses food to entice his players.

In all seriousness, one reason why Belichick is one of the greatest coaches of all time? He understands how to get the most out of his players. This just serves as another anecdote.

"That's one thing people don't understand about Belichick; he is so down to Earth. He is such a good dude and his players love him. He knows how to turn a key to get you to get right, and he also knows how to back off and have fun," Wilfork said. "That's one thing I always noticed. We always had fun in practice. I always had fun at practice."

And for 11 years, he certainly got the most out of Wilfork. A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2004, Wilfork registered 355 solo tackles, 16 sacks, and three interceptions in New England. He was voted to five Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro in 2012. He won two Super Bowls. Wilfork should go down as one of the Patriots' best defensive linemen ever.

It's still uncertain if he'll continue his career, though. He spent the past two seasons in Houston, where he wasn't his Hall of Fame-caliber self. After the Texans' playoff loss to the Patriots, Wilfork sounded like he was ready to retire. And in April, Texans GM Rick Smith said that he expected Wilfork to step away for good.

On Friday, Wilfork revealed that he's still undecided on his future.

"What I'm doing right now is I'm taking time and figuring out what I want to do. I want to be 100 percent sure of the decision I make," he said. "I'm not retired right now and I'm not saying I'm going to retire. Everything is up in the air. No one is going to dictate my future but me."