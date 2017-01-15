Vince Wilfork says he likely 'played his last NFL game' against Patriots

It's entirely possible, and really likely, that the world saw the last of Vince Wilfork when the big man suited up against the Patriots on Saturday night in the Texans' 34-16 loss in the divisional round.

Wilfork, who turned 35 this November, originally signed a two-year deal with Houston and was heading into the matchup against his old team fully expecting it to be his last game.

Afterward he told reporters in the locker room he'll do his "due diligence" to confirm he wants to walk away but likely has "played my last NFL football game."

"No emotions and I will take my time and think about it. I think I have played my last NFL football game. I will take the time and do my due diligence and sit back see if I really want to retire," Wilfork said. "We will see. I don't know how long that will take. I will see, it doesn't change the fact that I enjoyed every bit of my career; I enjoyed 11 great years in New England and enjoyed two great years in Texas with unbelievable teammates.

"I couldn't have any better teammates from both organizations and you talk about the organizations themselves and you talk about top of the class. These are two owners that anyone would love to play for."

Wilfork, one of the few people who actually believed the Texans could win this game, didn't have a huge game on the stat sheet (just one assisted tackle) but he was part of a larger Texans defensive attack that put serious pressure on Tom Brady and kept Houston in the game up until the fourth quarter.

He even dropped into coverage some.

The grace and beauty of Wilfork's pass coverage skills know no bounds https://t.co/hQVG0AU40Q — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 15, 2017

Per Pro Football Focus, Brady was pressured on a whopping 43.9 percent of his dropbacks, with the Texans defense recording eight quarterback hits on him.

Brady completed less than 50 percent of his passes against Houston, just the second time that has happened in a playoff game in his career. Oddly the last one was also his last playoff game, the 2015 AFC Championship loss to the Broncos.

Also odd: Brady's two interceptions against Houston gave him back-to-back playoff games with two interceptions for the first time in his career.

The broader point is the Texans did an outstanding job of limiting the Patriots. Wilfork was a huge part of that, and he's been an integral part in helping the younger Texans players develop.

"Man, he pushed me. He pushed me every day. I appreciate him," defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said after the game. "I tell the coaches, 'We need him'. [Do] you know what I'm saying? He was a big, big, big help for this defense to have him out there. He's going to be missed next year."

If he is indeed walking away, Wilfork will have an interesting case as one of the rare defensive tackles who has a strong case for Hall of Fame consideration.