Vince Wilfork says Texans can upset Patriots because Giants did it in Super Bowl

When the Texans take the field in New England on Saturday, they'll do so as one of the biggest underdogs in NFL playoff history.

The Texans are currently a 16-point underdog to the Patriots, which is the largest playoff point spread since the 1998 season and one of the four largest point spreads in any playoff game during the Super Bowl era. Basically, no one's expecting the Texans to win on Saturday.

Except for the Texans, of course.

Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork doesn't care at all that his team is a 16-point underdog, and that's mainly because he's been on the losing side of a huge upset. In February 2008, Wilfork was playing for the undefeated Patriots when New England lost 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII as 12.5-point favorite over the Giants.

Wilfork also mentioned Clemson's upset of Alabama in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. In that game, Clemson closed as a 6.5-point underdog.

"I think last night we saw a game in Alabama-Clemson, these so-called experts had Clemson as the underdog," Wilfork said, via ESPN.com. "In '07, the experts had the New York Giants as underdogs. Both of those teams went on to win -- the Super Bowl [Giants] and national championship [Clemson]. So it goes to show you what these experts know."

Wilfork was also on the losing end of of another Super Bowl loss to the Giants. In Super Bowl XLVI, the Patriots lost 21-17 as a 3-point favorite.

The veteran defensive lineman says that the Texans aren't paying attention to the huge point spread or to what anyone is saying about the game.

"We don't pay attention to outside, what people have to say about us, how good or how bad we are," Wilfork said. "I think this team is a close-knit group. We play well together and we keep everything as a family. We approach everything the same, win or lose. I don't think anything outside will have any impact on how we feel as a team towards one another."

Wilfork, who spent 11 seasons with the Patriots (2004-14), is taking an "Any Given Sunday" mentality into Houston's game this week.

"At this level, you have to be a tight-knit group in crunch time, in critical situations," Wilfork said. "We're in it right now. We're in a playoff game and you have a shot to give yourself a chance to play for the Big Dance. We're in that spot. So it will have no bearings on how we'll go up there and how we'll feel because of what somebody else said. We're going to go out and play our tails off."

If the Texans win Saturday, they'd become just the second underdog of 15 or more points to win any game over the past 17 years. Since 2000, there have been 50 teams have have been an underdog of 15 or more, and they've gone 1-49 in those games (via Pro Football Reference). That win? The 2009 Raiders, who went into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers in December as a 15-point underdog.