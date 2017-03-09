Vince Young comeback is happening: Quarterback signs with CFL team

After spending six years away from football, Vince Young is officially making a return.

The CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday that Young has agreed to terms on a deal with the team. According to the Houston Chronicle, the former University of Texas quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal that includes a team option for a second year.

The comeback road for Young started in mid-February when he hired Leigh Steinberg to serve as his agent. Young was so enthusiastic about his comeback that he actually filed for a trademark on the phrase, “Make Vince Great Again .”

Although Young didn’t get an NFL offer, he did receive a call from Roughrider’s head coach Chris Jones, who had to ask a friend in Houston to track down Young’s cell phone number for him.

“I reached out to Vince and we ended up going from there,” Jones said during the team’s press conference on Thursday.

The Roughriders seem pretty excited about the addition of Young: They’re already selling his jersey.

And he’s already made a promotional video.

So why did Young decide to make a comeback at age 33?

“I still definitely love the game. I miss it a whole lot,” Young told the Houston Chronicle. “The retirement deal, it happened. I didn’t officially say I was retired. I got away from the game to clean up a bunch of stuff off the field. All that came to light and I’m doing really good.”

The former Titans quarterback sees the CFL as the perfect place to start his comeback.

“I thought it was a great chance for me to finish my career how I want to finish it,” Young said. “I reached out to Leigh. He’s an incredible guy. He understands the second-chance story and we got this thing done. I’m so excited to play the game again. Everything is going full circle.”

Oh, and for the record, Young says this isn’t a comeback even though it’s a comeback.

“I wouldn’t call it a comeback. I would call it an opportunity,” Young told the team’s official Twitter account.

After several years away from football, Young says he’ll be ready to play when training camp begins in late May.

“Overall, I’m okay. I’ve been training since February,” Young said. “This was a good move for me because I still have the fire to play football.”

When Young gets to his first Roughriders practice, it will be his first time playing for a professional team since May 2014, when he was cut after going through minicamp with the Browns. Before that, Young spent some time with the Packers during the 2013 preseason, but was released before the season.

The last time Young actually played in a regular-season game came a full six years ago -- in 2011 -- when he went 1-2 as a starter for the Eagles. The former first-round pick, who was selected third overall by the Titans in the 2006 NFL Draft, spent five seasons with Tennessee before moving on to Philly.

During his time with the Titans, Young went to two Pro Bowls (2006, 2009) and was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2006.