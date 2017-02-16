Vince Young wants to make football comeback, hires big name agent to help

Three years after announcing his retirement, it appears that Vince Young wants to return to football.

Young is so serious about making a comeback that he officially hired an agent this week. Leigh Steinberg, who has represented the likes of Troy Aikman and other football players, announced on Wednesday that he’s now taking on Young as a client.

Steinberg’s tweet noted that Young would like to return to “football,” however, it didn’t specifically mention the NFL, which could mean that the former Texas quarterback is open to playing in the CFL or the new spring league that’s set to kick off in April.

Although that league is hoping to fill its rosters with players in their mid-20s, it’s also hoping to garner interest from some older veterans who fans have heard of, like Young and Ray Rice. The league is also courting Johnny Manziel.

The Spring League will play a total of six games beginning in April. According to the league, all games will be nationally televised.

If Young does find a team, it will be his first time on an NFL roster since May 2014, when he was cut after going through minicamp with the Browns. Before that, Young spent some time with the Packers during the 2013 preseason, but was released before the season.

Young hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2011, when he went 1-2 as a starter for the Eagles. The former first-round pick, who was selected third overall by the Titans in the 2006 NFL Draft, spent five seasons with Tennessee before moving on to Philly.

During his time with the Titans, Young went to two Pro Bowls (2006, 2009) and was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2006.