Vince Young is cooking turkey necks wondering 'what the f--- is going on' in NFL

It has been six years since Vince Young last played in the NFL. He's 34 years old and most recently played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, but his potential comeback was derailed by a torn hamstring suffered four days before the Roughriders' first preseason game.

There was a time not too long ago where Young looked like the next big thing, and he sat down recently with Sports Illustrated to talk about the good old days, his potential comeback and a whole lot more.

Within that story, Young let it slip that he still sometimes lets it get to him when he sees quarterbacks that he feels are inferior to him getting repeated shots from NFL teams while he's been out of the league for as long as he has. Here's a choice excerpt from the story:

Even when he exposes his vulnerabilities, revealing that he's barely watched any football since he retired, he can't help but say, "I'd see a quarterback and be like, Dude is garbage, and I'm over here in the kitchen cooking turkey necks!?" He's reminded that the Cardinals recently signed Blaine Gabbert, a first-round failure who never achieved Young's success, and he pounces: "Exactly. I hate to name-drop, but [Ryan] Fitzpatrick is still playing!? He leads the league in interceptions, and he's still f------ getting paid? I mean, what the f--- is going on?" (Fitzpatrick was third in picks last year, but Young has a point.)

Watch out Fitz, V.Y. is throwing shade your way my friend.

In a way, Young is on the money. Fitzpatrick does not have much of a track record of high-level play. Neither does Gabbert or, say, Josh McCown. But these guys keep getting jobs as backup quarterbacks while Young is stuck trying to come back in the CFL. He didn't exactly tear up the league in his last go-round with the Eagles, but at the time, he had a recent enough record of quality play that he probably should've gotten another shot. He just never did. (And now he's cooking turkey necks, for some reason).

That's why he tried to go back to the CFL. "This is to finish my career on my note," he said before suffering the injury. "Before, the NFL shut me down. Teams shut me down. Owners shut me down. I didn't stop because I wanted to. Now, I can't blame anyone but me."