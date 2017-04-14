Von Miller: Shane Ray has 'been ready for a long time' to replace DeMarcus Ware

DeMarcus Ware retired last month after 12 NFL seasons. He racked up a 138.5 sacks, including 21.5 during a three-year stint with the Broncos that included a Super Bowl title following the 2015 season. Now Denver will be tasked with replacing his production and teammate Von Miller thinks the man for the job is already on the roster.

"And Shane's been ready," Miller said this week, via ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "He's been ready for a long time."

Ray, drafted 23rd overall in 2015, started eight games last season and had eight sacks. In fact, when Ware went down with a broken forearm the transition to Ray was a seamless one, something he predicted before the 2016 season.

"That's why I was drafted. That's what I'm capable of doing," Ray said in August, according to the Denver Post. "I don't think there will be any drop-off between Von's and DeMarcus's production when I'm in."

He wasn't kidding then, and now he'll have a chance to prove himself as a starter over the course of the season.

Several weeks ago, Ray made NFL.com's All Under-25 Team and Pro Football Focus named him as one of the 10 most-improved second-year players.

Not surprisingly, Miller graded out as the Broncos' best defender from a season ago, according to PFF's metrics, and Ray ranked seventh -- just ahead of Ware.

"I'm ready for whatever they need me to do," Ray has said. "I understand better what it takes and being [Ware] and Von, you see it at the top level."