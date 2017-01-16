Washington will reportedly interview Rob Ryan for defensive coordinator job

After firing Joe Barry, Washington coach Jay Gruden has an opening at defensive coordinator. According to a MMQB report, the team will interview former Bills assistant head coach Rob Ryan for the role.

Per sources, the Redskins will be interviewing ex-Bill ass't Rob Ryan for their defensive coordinator opening. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2017

Let's get some context on Ryan's career as a defensive play-caller. He's been in a defensive coordinator role (or one that functions the same way despite a different title, like with the Bills) for 13 seasons. Here's how his defenses have ranked in those seasons:

YEAR TEAM YDS/GM PTS/GM DVOA 2004 OAK 30 31 26 2005 OAK 27 25 20 2006 OAK 3 18 8 2007 OAK 22 26 22 2008 OAK 27 24 19 2009 CLE 31 21 30 2010 CLE 22 13 18 2011 DAL 14 16 16 2012 DAL 19 24 23 2013 NO 4 4 10 2014 NO 31 28 31 2015 NO 32 32 32 2016 BUF 19 16 26 AVG ROB 21.6 21.4 21.6

In only three of 13 seasons has one of Ryan's defenses finished in the top half of the league in yards allowed. In only four have they finished in the top half of the league in points allowed or DVOA (Football Outsiders' Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which adjusts performance for down, distance, and opponent). On average, they have finished in the bottom-third of all three. In other words, Rob Ryan-coached defenses are typically quite bad.

And yet, here Ryan is interviewing for yet another defensive coordinator role. An interview isn't a job offer or a hiring, but it doesn't seem to make much sense that Ryan would be in position to coordinate a defense again.