Washington will reportedly interview Rob Ryan for defensive coordinator job

Rob Ryan's defenses have been bad but he's still up for another coordinator role

After firing Joe Barry, Washington coach Jay Gruden has an opening at defensive coordinator. According to a MMQB report, the team will interview former Bills assistant head coach Rob Ryan for the role.

Let's get some context on Ryan's career as a defensive play-caller. He's been in a defensive coordinator role (or one that functions the same way despite a different title, like with the Bills) for 13 seasons. Here's how his defenses have ranked in those seasons:

YEARTEAMYDS/GMPTS/GMDVOA
2004OAK303126
2005OAK272520
2006OAK3188
2007OAK222622
2008OAK272419
2009CLE312130
2010CLE221318
2011DAL141616
2012DAL192423
2013NO4410
2014NO312831
2015NO323232
2016BUF191626
AVGROB21.621.421.6

In only three of 13 seasons has one of Ryan's defenses finished in the top half of the league in yards allowed. In only four have they finished in the top half of the league in points allowed or DVOA (Football Outsiders' Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, which adjusts performance for down, distance, and opponent). On average, they have finished in the bottom-third of all three. In other words, Rob Ryan-coached defenses are typically quite bad.

And yet, here Ryan is interviewing for yet another defensive coordinator role. An interview isn't a job offer or a hiring, but it doesn't seem to make much sense that Ryan would be in position to coordinate a defense again.

