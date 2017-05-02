WATCH: 38-year-old James Harrison pushes 1,395 pounds like nobody's business
Fun fact: Harrison turns 39 on Thursday
James Harrison will be 39 in three days, and he isn't your typical soon-to-be 39-year-old. There is no dad bod, no Bill Dauterive "Life has beaten me down" glazed look, no indication beyond the bald head that he has aged at all.
And maybe he hasn't. Or, put another way, maybe Harrison wasn't 24 when he came into the league in 2002. Maybe he was 12. Which would make him 29 right now and everything else would make sense.
Then again, in James Harrison's world, all this does make sense.
Yep, that's Harrison pushing 1,395 pounds like most of us push the lawn mower back to the garage after 30 minutes of cutting grass.
This is nothing new, of course. Here's Harrison literally cutting grass between workouts:
And here is doing 135-pound one-handed shoulder presses:
And here's Harrison hip-pressing 528 pounds like he doesn't have a care in the world :
In related news: Steelers 2017 first-round pick T.J. Watt has every right to be freaked out.
