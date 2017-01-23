WATCH: 74-year-old Falcons owner dances after earning trip to 2017 Super Bowl
Arthur Blank broke it down in a big way following the win over the Packers
There was plenty to celebrate in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon as the Falcons clinched the franchise's second trip to the Super Bowl with a resounding 44-21 victory over the Packers.
It's the first trip since Home Depot magnate Arthur Blank purchased the team, and the 74-year-old celebrated the only he knows how: dancing the night away.
Well, the early afternoon anyway. But Blank, who busted out some major moves in the locker room after the Falcons' first playoff win this season, was throwing down on the stage after the NFC Championship Game as well.
Keep on dancing, Arthur! pic.twitter.com/TpqRuB56Kj— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2017
There's no real way to describe what these moves are, other than just understanding they're exactly the type of thing you expect to see from a 74-year-old billionaire on stage with his 49-year-old wife celebrating with a bunch of young athletes after a big football game.
Unsurprisingly, Blank wasn't the only one breaking it down.
#TurboTaylor dancing all the way to Houston! pic.twitter.com/riEPgH1eEl— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2017
The Falcons now just have to focus on managing to upset the Patriots (they're three-point underdogs in the Super Bowl), who were so excited about beating the Steelers that they didn't even know who they'd play next.
