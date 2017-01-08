WATCH: Aaron Rodgers connects on wild Hail Mary to end half vs. Giants

The Packers might want to start calling a Hail Mary on every time they're offense is on the field because it's starting to look like the most successful play in their playbook.

For the third time in 13 months, Aaron Rodgers connected on a Hail Mary in a pivotal situation. Unlike his two previous Hail Marys, which came at the end of the game, this one came at the end of the first half of Sunday's wild-card playoff game between the Packers and Giants.

With just six seconds left in the second quarter, Rodgers dropped back to pass and then this happened.

That's Randall Cobb hauling in Rodgers' 42-yard throw.

That throw was a big deal because it gave the Packers a 14-6 lead heading into the half, and also because it represented nearly 30 percent of the Packers' offensive output in the first half. Green Bay only put up 147 yards in the half, and 42 of them came on that throw.

Rodgers also connected on a 61-yard Hail Mary in a regular season win over the Lions back in December 2015 in game the Packers would win 27-23.

The Packers quarterback then followed that up with a second Hail Mary against the Cardinals in the divisional round of the playoffs back in January 2016. That pass went for a 41-yard touchdown and sent the game to overtime. (The Packers lost in overtime 26-20).

Seen that before. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 8, 2017

Thanks to the Hail Mary against the Giants, Rodgers finished the first half 11 of 22 for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay was leading 14-6 at the half.

