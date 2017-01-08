WATCH: Aaron Rodgers has nine seconds to find Davante Adams on ridiculous TD

Matt Ryan is a legitimate MVP candidate. And if he does win it, it will be well-earned. But there's a strong case to be made for Aaron Rodgers, even though the Packers were 4-6 on Nov. 11 and Rodgers' struggles had a lot to do with that.

But he's been masterful over the last two months of the season, which also happens to coincide with their six-game winning streak. We all witnessed the latest jaw-dropping, time-bending effort late in the first half that gave the Packers their first lead of the afternoon:

Nine seconds. Nine. That's how much time Rodgers had in and around the pocket before throwing a thoroughly covered Davante Adams open in the corner of the end zone.

I just kept saying "there's nobody open... there's nobody open..." but geez, after 10 seconds, someone is gonna be open. — Aaron Schatz 🏈📎 (@FO_ASchatz) January 8, 2017

Rodgers wasn't done. Just before the half, he pulled off the patented Rodgers Hail Mary that found Randall Cobb in the back of the end zone to give the Packers a 14-6 halftime lead. You know, because he's the MVP.