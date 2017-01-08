WATCH: Antonio Brown burns Dolphins for two 50-plus yard TDs

If the first nine minutes of Sunday's wild-card game in Pittsburgh are any indication, the Dolphins could be in trouble against the Steelers.

On their opening possession of the game, the Steelers drove 85 yards down the field for a touchdown on just five plays, and looked unstoppable doing it.

The biggest play of the drive was a short wide receiver screen from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown that Brown turned into a 50-yard touchdown.

After Brown caught the ball, it looked he was about to be left for dead. The Steelers wide receiver was completely surrounded and there was no reason to think he was going to take it to the house.

Here's a look at what he was facing.

Antonio Brown turned this into a touchdown. CBS/NFL

Brown's a smart player, so he patiently waited for a block that ended up clearing the path to his touchdown. Here's the entire play.

Things actually got uglier for the Dolphins on the Steelers' next possession.

If you thought Miami might start putting more focus on Brown, you're wrong. The next time the Steelers had the ball, Roethlisberger hit Brown for a 62-yard touchdown.

At the 6:50 mark in the first quarter, the Steelers led 14-0, and both Roethlisberger and Brown had put up some monster numbers. Through two possessions, Big Ben was 7 of 7 for 162 yards, while Brown had three catches for 119 yards.

Roethlisberger is on pace for over 600 yards passing, and with the way the Dolphins are playing right now, that actually looks possible.

To keep tabs on the game, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here. To stream the game online, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access by clicking here.