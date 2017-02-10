WATCH: Bill Belichick had to convince Julian Edelman the Super Bowl ended

Every year the fine folks at NFL Films gather up tons of content from the Super Bowl that isn't readily available via the broadcast or even in the stadium and puts it out for public consumption via "Inside the NFL" and "Sound F/X."

The result this year was an incredible amount of potent quotes from Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who somehow knew right away that he made a miraculous catch late in New England's 34-28 win over the Falcons and who managed to predict the Pats comeback at halftime.

But maybe the best Edelman moment came after the game. Immediately following the touchdown by running back James White in overtime -- which the NFL has since confirmed was reviewed -- was incredible.

Once White plunged into the end zone and the side judge raised his arms to signal a touchdown, chaos ensued (White even forgot to keep the ball) as the Patriots flooded the field in celebration.

Edelman was having none of it, running around the field -- even while hugging Tom Brady -- and telling people to hold off on the celebration.

"Get out of the way! Get the f-- off the field!" Edelman screamed.

He continued to wander around after that, yelling about the game not ending, sounding like someone who was lost in the woods and wholly concerned the officials would put more time on the clock if White's knee was down.

"It's not over. Get the f--- off the field! Is it over?" Edelman said, wandering through the crowd.

Then out of nowhere, Patriots coach Bill Belichick comes flying up to huge Edelman, yelling "Heeeeeee-aaaaay!"

"Is it over?"

"Yes."

"They gotta review it."

"They reviewed it."

"Did they?"

"Yeah."

"Oh man!"

"IT'S NOT OVER!" Edelman frantically tries to get people off the field after OT TD until Belichick calms him down. pic.twitter.com/ARsKELxT3K — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) February 8, 2017

The whole concept of this exchange thrills me to no end. First of all, you have Edelman, in the middle of his teammates and other members of the Patriots celebrating the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, just losing his mind about the idea of a review. As someone who refuses to believe it's ever over and is always waiting for a shoe to drop, I empathize with this.

And then in the crowd, the biggest football curmudgeon alive, the man who absolutely will not give an inch, Bill Belichick -- even in the offseason when he'd just a won a Super Bowl he's lamenting how far behind he is -- comes flying up with a casual hug and yell to assuage Edelman's fears.

It's how you picture Belichick away from the camera and away from the media, just a casual dude happy to be enjoying the celebration following a Super Bowl. And Edelman, the goofy guy, somehow locked into believing the game can't end and the comeback can't be real despite the confetti covering the floor.