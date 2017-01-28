WATCH: Brady's dad says NFL 'constantly lied,' went on 'witch hunt' against son

Everyone is pretty sure that Tom Brady remains angry at Roger Goodell and the NFL for suspending him four games to start the 2016 season as a result of Deflategate.

Brady acts like he's not feeling vengeful and there's "no animosity," in the same way he acts like he doesn't hear what fans are chanting. But Brady's dad, Tom Brady Sr., is pulling no such punches ahead of Super Bowl LI.

Brady Sr., in an interview with KRON 4 in the Bay Area, confirmed he is still furious, saying that Roger Goodell and the NFL "constantly lied" during Deflategate.

"I think any parent can understand that. They'd rather take the slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it," the elder Brady said. "What the league did to him, what Roger Goodell constantly lied about, is beyond reprehensible as far as I'm concerned."

The father of the Patriots quarterback believes what many people believe, saying that Deflategate was a "witch hunt" and that the NFL had "no evidence" on the Pats and Brady.

"He went on a witch hunt and got in way over his head and had to lie his way out numerous ways. The reality is Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs," Brady Sr., said. "He got suspended because the courts said that Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That's what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him."

The Brady patriarch was also asked about Goodell's comments about it being an "honor" to hand Brady a trophy after Super Bowl LI. He agreed!

"It should be an honor," Brady's father said. "Because somebody that has Roger Goodell's ethics doesn't belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on."

We've fallen into a pretty clear "tell us how you really feel" situation with Brady's family. We're also in a "the views and opinions of the older Brady do not necessarily reflect the views of his son" situation.

But the statements by the father in a close-knit family -- remember, Brady shouted out his mom and dad during his AFC Championship Game postgame interview -- probably aren't that far off from how Brady feels, even though the quarterback is clearly going to keep quiet until the season is over.