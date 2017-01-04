WATCH: Brandon Marshall's description of the Jets' season involves a diaper
The Jets went 5-11 a year after winning 10 games
A year ago, the Jets finished as a 10-win team that barely missed the playoffs. This year, the Jets did not win 10 games. They went 5-11.
By now, Brandon Marshall -- a player who has never qualified for the postseason in his 11-year career despite eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards eight times -- is more than used to ugly seasons. Maybe that's why he came up with the perfect description of the Jets' year.
On Showtime's "Inside the NFL," which you can watch a snippet of at the top of this article, Marshall compared the year to sitting in a used diaper.
"The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on and never changing it and to be sitting on that diaper the whole year, that's how our year was," Marshall said. "It was a bad year."
He's not wrong. Let's run through just how bad the Jets' season was, by the numbers:
- -134 in point differential
- 30th in points scored
- 28th in points allowed
- 28th in takeaways
- 31st in giveaways
One more thing: The Jets' longest win streak? Two games. You get the point: Marshall's description is fitting. And now, the Jets will enter a pivotal offseason with tons of questions.
Who will be their quarterback of the future? Who will they hire as their new offensive coordinator? Can Todd Bowles fix his defense?
And, of course, will the Jets hang onto Marshall, who is entering the final year of his deal and is owed $7.5 million next season?
