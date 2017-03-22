WATCH: Brett Favre, 47, throws with Falcons player, shows off killer arm

Let the annual Brett Favre comeback rumors begin!

So far this offseason, free agent quarterbacks like Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer and Mike Glennon have put themselves in a position to win a starting job, which just goes to show how there aren’t 32 starting-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL

Maybe it’s time for one of those teams to call Brett Favre. Yes, I know the annual Favre comeback rumors are a just a little bit old by now, and so is Favre himself.

Counterpoint: Look at his arm at age 47.

On Wednesday, Falcons cornerback Robert Alford posted a video of Favre throwing. Yes, they include a couple vintage inaccurate Favre lasers:

Obviously, Favre is not coming back. But seeing that video gave me a couple ideas that could keep him around in the spotlight. Professional football might be out of the question, but I don’t see why Favre can’t participate in some amateur events with other quarterbacks in the offseason.

He could: 

Or you know, he could just sign a cheap contract with the Jets and prove that he can beat out McCown and Christian Hackenberg for the starting job. The Jets already love collecting old, below-average quarterbacks. Why not add one more to the mix?

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

