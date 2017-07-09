WATCH: Broncos legend Terrell Davis finally receives his gold Hall of Fame jacket

Terrell Davis is a month away from joining the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so his career is undoubtedly filled with numerous memorable moments. There was the time he won his first Super Bowl, rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns to capture MVP honors. There was the following season when he eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark, which led to an MVP award. There was the time he helped the Broncos win their second straight Super Bowl. And then there's what happened Friday when Davis received his gold jacket.

"The baby's here," he said in a video posted to Twitter by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Take a look:

.@Broncos legendary RB @Terrell_Davis received his @HaggarCo Gold Jacket 4 final fitting before he gets to put it on during #PFHOF17pic.twitter.com/wEpaxjFmeJ — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) July 8, 2017

It's a well-deserved honor for Davis, who didn't play for long due to injuries, but was one of the greatest runners in the history of the game when he was healthy. From 1995-98, Davis averaged roughly 1,600 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns per season. He notched more than 1,000 rushing yards in the playoffs (1,140 to be exact) despite appearing in only eight playoff games. He scored 12 touchdowns during those eight games, which means he's tied for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in postseason history. And as previously mentioned, he's won a Super Bowl MVP and a regular-season MVP award.

Reminder: He was a sixth-round pick. So, it'll be extra sweet for Davis to be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with the rest of the 2017 class on August 5.

It'll also be extra sweet considering the promise he made to his agent Neil Schwartz. As our Jason La Canfora reported last month, Schwartz made Davis promise to let him be his Hall of Fame presenter. He made that promise before Davis even played in the NFL.

"I remember he and I sat in this diner for like eight hours, and when we came out it was like three or four in the morning," Davis told La Canfora. "And we talked about everything, life, we just had a great connection. And actually what happened was, when we left that diner that night -- or really that morning -- Neil asked me to promise him something. And I was like, 'Sure man, whatever.' And he said, 'Promise me that when you make it to the Hall of Fame you'll allow me to present you.'

"Now, he said this way before I was drafted. I had no teams. I had no nothing. I was a guy from Georgia without a whole lot of people clamoring for me, and that showed me that he had confidence in me. And for him to have the confidence to say that … when somebody has that kind of confidence to say that, it was great for me to hear."

Davis kept his promise. Schwartz will be his presenter at the ceremony.