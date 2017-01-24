WATCH: Cab driver praises John Elway without realizing he's along for ride

The rumors and speculation about a possible Tony Romo trade to the Broncos have been percolating for a while now, but things kicked up a notch on Monday when Denver GM John Elway and and Romo were spotted together in Washington, D.C.

Even though the Broncos reportedly don't want to trade for Romo, there are plenty of people (hello, Emmanuel Sanders) who would be happy about having Romo come to Denver.

But in more important non-sequitur news than any Romo chatter: Elway took a ride with in a taxi while in D.C.

And during that cab ride, hilarity ensued because the cab driver, Sam Snow, was a huge football fan but totally unaware that he was driving around one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Glenn Stearns, one of Elway's buddied, asked the cab driver for his pick for the greatest QB of all time. Snow's answer? The guy sitting in his back seat.

The rest of the group decided to rile things up a little bit.

"John Elway ... he's not that great," one girl says.

"No. 1 was Elway, but why was he No. 1 in your mind?" Stearns asked.

"He was a great quarterback, great quarterback. Let's see the second pick ... I want to be fair and I hate to say it, it's going to hurt me to say it, but I'm not speaking as a Steelers fan ... I'd have to put Tom Brady in there," the cab driver said. "Tom Brady, then I would have to put Ben Roethlisberger in there.

"OK that's the top three."

Then they asked the cab driver if he would recognize Elway if he saw him. He said he certainly would, so they told him to turn around and BAM -- there's John Elway in your cab.

The driver then proceeded to lose his mind.

"I'm not even worried about the ride is free, I gotta take some pictures!" Snow said. "Elway!"

The whole back and forth in this is pretty glorious.