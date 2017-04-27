WATCH: Carson Wentz takes Cowboys hat off fan, Eagles fans go absolutely nuts
The Eagles QB is representing his city
Any Dallas Cowboys fans venturing to the City of Brotherly Love for the 2017 NFL Draft better be prepared to encounter some ... resistance from Eagles fans. Philadelphia sports fans, as you may have heard, can be tough on other human beings.
The Cowboys fan who decided to end up on stage with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz -- again, in Philadelphia -- had some real huevos on him, because he went up there wearing a Cowboys hat.
As you might guess, Wentz wasn't a fan. And in front of a booing crowd, he promptly removed said lid.
Carson Wentz took a Cowboys fans hat off at a fan event at the Draft. #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/3TSaQFT2vi— jason. (@JpetersTSR) April 27, 2017
Wentz was at an event near the draft doing some sponsorship thing with Dannon Oikos.
Presumably, fans could win a chance to come on stage and get a picture with the Eagles quarterback and when this guy won the opportunity he decided that shooter better shoot and he wore his Cowboys hat up there for what looked like a photo opp.
Wentz was having none of it and shut the young man down, to the absolute delight of Eagles fans in the crowd.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Raiders emphasizing Vegas during draft
The Raiders have some special plans for the draft that fans in Oakland might not like
-
Garrett's mom: Sapp's 'still relevant?'
She's not a huge fan of the Hall of Fame defensive lineman
-
LIVE blog: 2017 NFL Draft updates
Follow along as we track all the rumors as the 2017 NFL Draft approaches
-
Taking Garrett the right call for Browns
A report Thursday afternoon indicates that Myles Garrett will be the first overall pick in...
-
Draft: Browns taking Garrett at No. 1
Mitchell Trubisky will not be the top overall pick after all
-
Broncos could trade up in 2017 NFL Draft
John Elway has never been afraid to make bold moves on draft night
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre