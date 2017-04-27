WATCH: Carson Wentz takes Cowboys hat off fan, Eagles fans go absolutely nuts

Any Dallas Cowboys fans venturing to the City of Brotherly Love for the 2017 NFL Draft better be prepared to encounter some ... resistance from Eagles fans. Philadelphia sports fans, as you may have heard, can be tough on other human beings.

The Cowboys fan who decided to end up on stage with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz -- again, in Philadelphia -- had some real huevos on him, because he went up there wearing a Cowboys hat.

As you might guess, Wentz wasn't a fan. And in front of a booing crowd, he promptly removed said lid.

Carson Wentz took a Cowboys fans hat off at a fan event at the Draft. #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/3TSaQFT2vi — jason. (@JpetersTSR) April 27, 2017

Wentz was at an event near the draft doing some sponsorship thing with Dannon Oikos.

Presumably, fans could win a chance to come on stage and get a picture with the Eagles quarterback and when this guy won the opportunity he decided that shooter better shoot and he wore his Cowboys hat up there for what looked like a photo opp.

Wentz was having none of it and shut the young man down, to the absolute delight of Eagles fans in the crowd.