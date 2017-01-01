WATCH: Carson Wentz's touchdown pass ends up in the arms of Mike Trout

The Eagles are playing a pretty meaningless game against the rival Cowboys in Week 17, but that doesn't mean interesting things can't still happen there.

Carson Wentz hasn't had the most explosive day throwing the football while working with a thinned-out group of pass-catchers against a shorthanded Dallas defense, but he does have two touchdown tosses. Both of those scores went to tight end Zach Ertz, and the second of the two came on a gorgeously-thrown ball on a corner route to the left side of the field.

That's a very pretty throw. Ertz easily beat Andrew Gachkar in coverage and Wentz just dropped it right in the bucket. Eventually, though, the ball ended up in the hands of ... the best player in baseball?

That's Mike Trout! The Angels outfielder and two-time American League MVP hails from South Jersey (he was born in Vineland and attended Millville High School), an area of the state that's basically the Philly suburbs.

He's a longtime Eagles fan and recently gave every player on the team a pair of his new sneakers. He's friendly with both Wentz and Ertz, and they teamed up to give him a touchdown ball in return for the new kicks. Pretty sweet deal.