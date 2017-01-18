WATCH: Chargers' Philip Rivers takes hilarious oath to the city of Los Angeles

It looks like Philip Rivers is warming up to the idea of playing football in Los Angeles because on Tuesday night, he did the most L.A. thing ever: He showed up on a late night talk show and touched some yoga pants.

The Chargers quarterback was invited to appear for a short segment on Tuesday's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Only this wasn't a normal segment -- this appearance involved Rivers taking an oath to the city of Los Angeles, and since 94 percent of everyone in L.A. wears yoga pants, Kimmel made him do the oath while touching yoga pants.

Rivers was joined by rookie teammate Joey Bosa, who seemed pretty excited to be making an appearance on national television. During the oath, Kimmel made the two players promise that the Chargers will be better than the Rams. He also made them swear that they would marry -- and then divorce -- a Kardashian.

Half the reason the video is funny is because of how awkward Rivers is during the oath. He lets Bosa do most of the work.

Let's watch:

It's not official until you get sworn in on a pair of yoga pants... @JBBigBear#PhilipRivers@Chargerspic.twitter.com/Yudl6Stz2L — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 18, 2017

On the bright side, the Chargers are already making more national TV appearances than they did while they were in San Diego. On the not-so-bright side, Rivers looks like he would rather be anywhere else in the world than on Kimmel's show.

The fact that Rivers was willing to do the show is a good sign for his future in the city. Despite unsubstantiated rumors to the contrary, Rivers does not want to leave the Chargers after their move to L.A., which is roughly 100 miles from his home in northern San Diego.

After the team's move was announced last week, Rivers said he still loves San Diego, but that he's going to give it his all in L.A.

"I'm a little bit numb about it all. It hasn't really settled in," Rivers said of the move on KLDS-AM, via NFL.com. "I want it to be clear that my love for San Diego, the time here, the memories we had, the games, the practices, everything about it is special and awesome. That will never go away. But at the same time, I hope people understand this, I have to get excited, fired up about going up to a new area and representing our team and organization and going and trying to win as many games as we can win."

When Kimmel asked Rivers how he feels about playing in Los Angeles, the quarterback responded, "I'm warming up to it a little bit."

The only thing the Chargers need now is some fans in Los Angeles, which might not be an easy thing to attract. The team held a rally on Wednesday, and if that was any indication of the Chargers' future in L.A. ... well, then they might need to relocate again soon.