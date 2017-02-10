WATCH: Conan gives James White the truck that Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady couldn't

The Patriots' 34-28 comeback win over the Falcons to secure a victory in Super Bowl LI featured an incredible performance by New England quarterback Tom Brady, and Brady was rewarded with his fourth Super Bowl MVP award.

But there are some people -- including Brady himself -- who believe running back James White should have gotten the award for scoring three touchdowns (including the game-winning one in overtime) and catching 14 passes (a Super Bowl record).

White appeared on "Conan" with Conan O'Brien on Thursday night and was asked if he felt snubbed. Like any good Patriots player, of course he didn't. He just loves Tom.

"[Brady saying he should win] felt nice, but, I wouldn't get 14 catches if he wasn't throwing me the ball," White said. "So he's more than well deserving of that award. He's our leader, he's the reason we fought back into that game."

In the past, the Super Bowl MVP had received a Chevrolet truck for winning the award. That changed after Super Bowl XLIX, when Brady also won the award and a truck, one that he didn't keep (more on that in a minute).

The bonus here is that because of what Brady said, and because Conan is a huge Patriots fan and because Ford is apparently a sponsor of his television show, the folks at Team Coco decided to give White a brand new truck, even though he didn't win the MVP.

via TeamCoco.com

Brady got the award two years ago but gave the truck straight to cornerback Malcolm Butler, who made the game-saving interception of Russell Wilson to capture the title. After all, who needs a truck more, Brady or Butler?

Butler was thrilled to get the truck, even if he had to pay taxes on it.

White was just as surprised and just as excited.

We're gonna guess no one's told him about the tax factor yet.