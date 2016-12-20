WATCH: Cowboys think way outside the box with hire of new 'intimidation coach'

The Dallas Cowboys are 12-2 and in first place in the NFC East, the NFC and the entire NFL. They've wrapped up a playoff spot and can wrap up a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with another win. Apparently, though, they need a little help in the intimidation department.

For assistance, they turned to an likely source: the retired wrestler Sting. What?

Watch.

Welcome the Dallas Cowboys' newest coach... pic.twitter.com/ccrNPTLiWt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2016

OK. So, that was ... weird. If, "Try to be just a little more intimidating" is the best advice Sting has, the coaching might not work out very well, either. Telling Zeke to eat? That's good advice.

And, of course, Jason Witten needs no help being intimidating. When you've been doing it as long as he has, all you need is a little eye black and you're good to go.