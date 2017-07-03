WATCH: DeAngelo Williams somehow avoids serious injury in pro wrestling debut

Running back DeAngelo Williams remains a free agent, and while he waits for his next NFL opportunity, he's taken up professional wrestling. We first heard about this possibility last month, and over the weekend he took part in Slammiversary XV.

And in keeping with the name of the spectacle, Williams jumped off the top rope and slammed his face right into the mat. There's no faking that, which explains this tweet:

This is why you start at the bottom, train, and learn from a pro @DeAngeloRB pic.twitter.com/ViP219sJMg — WNN (@nickmaraldo) July 3, 2017

And this response from Williams:

This is what happens when it's real and people think it's fake 👀but the money is real https://t.co/SA1R60mqB6 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 3, 2017

Williams, 34, appeared no worse for wear, though it's unclear if he'll continue his pro wrestling career. Prior to entering the squared circle, he spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. Prior to that, he played nine seasons for the Panthers. For his career, he has 8,096 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns.