WATCH: DeAngelo Williams somehow avoids serious injury in pro wrestling debut

Williams, 34, played 11 NFL seasons and rushed for more than 8,000 yards. He was less successful at wrestling

Running back DeAngelo Williams remains a free agent, and while he waits for his next NFL opportunity, he's taken up professional wrestling. We first heard about this possibility last month, and over the weekend he took part in Slammiversary XV.

And in keeping with the name of the spectacle, Williams jumped off the top rope and slammed his face right into the mat. There's no faking that, which explains this tweet:

And this response from Williams:

Williams, 34, appeared no worse for wear, though it's unclear if he'll continue his pro wrestling career. Prior to entering the squared circle, he spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. Prior to that, he played nine seasons for the Panthers. For his career, he has 8,096 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns.

