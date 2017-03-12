WATCH: Derek Carr destroys his nephew with a ping pong ball after winning bet

Two months after breaking his fibula , Raiders quarterback Derek Carr isn’t quite ready to return to football. However, it does seem that he’s now healthy enough to dominate his nephew in ping pong.

Carr has been spending the weekend hanging out with his family and apparently, at some point, his young nephew Tyler decided to challenge him to a game of ping pong. This wasn’t just any game of ping pong though, this was a game of ping pong that had a very painful penalty for the losing party.

In this game of ping pong, the loser had to lift up his shirt and let the winner hit a ball at the loser’s stomach. If you’ve ever felt the sting of a solidly hit ping pong ball on your exposed skin, then you know this punishment is no joke.

Anyway, Carr ended up winning the game, and let’s just say, as it turns out, he’s as accurate with a ping pong paddle as he is throwing a football because poor Tyler gets nailed. Make sure you watch the entire 28-second video below because you don’t want to miss any of the three key parts of the video:

Carr nailing his nephew in a spot that’s more painful than the stomach. Carr falling to the floor in laughter. The obligatory slow motion replay.

It’s 28 seconds that perfectly sums up pretty much all uncle-nephew relationships.

Finally, Carr would like you to know that Tyler is OK and that none of his nephews were harmed in the making of this video, although Taylor’s pride might be slightly hurting after everyone laughs about this video at school on Monday.