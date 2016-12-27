WATCH: Dez Bryant defies pass interference, logic with one-handed TD grab

Dez Bryant had been a little quiet through nearly two quarters worth of football. Prior to Dallas' fifth drive of the night, Dez had been targeted only once -- way back on the Cowboys' second play of the game.

He certainly came alive on that fifth drive, though, and ended it with an exclamation point. After offsetting penalties canceled out a play that would have forced the Cowboys to kick a field goal, Dak Prescott dropped back and targeted Dez down the left sideline. And then Dez, well... he caught it. In ridiculous fashion.

One-handed. While being interfered with. And falling to the ground. Yeah. That's straight-up impressive. Feel free to throw that X up, Mr. Bryant.

That score was the 66th of Dez's career through the air, breaking a tie with his mentor, Michael Irvin, for the second-most receiving touchdowns in Cowboys history. He's now only five scores behind Bob Hayes for the all-time franchise record.