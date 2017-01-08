WATCH: Doug Baldwin accidentally steals TD pass from teammate, feels 'terrible'

The Seahawks wide receiver snared a ball intended for Jermaine Kearse

With the Seattle Seahawks leading the Detroit Lions 19-6 in Saturday night's wild-card game, the Seattle offense went full college ball and kept throwing the rock to the end zone despite the game essentially being over.

The result was a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin that produced the final score of 26-6. Except it shouldn't have happened, because Baldwin wasn't the intended receiver.

No, Baldwin actually stole the ball from his teammate Jermaine Kearse on the play.

In fantasy football there's a term called a "touchdown vulture" that applies to a fullback who steals scores from a running back (or something similar). Baldwin just changed the game.

But he feels terrible about it -- after the game Baldwin expressed how sorry he was for yanking Kearse's would-be touchdown ball.

Considering the manner in which the Seahawks rolled on Saturday, Kearse will probably manage to forgive him. The Seahawks get the Falcons next week and they'll need all the touchdowns they can get against the NFL's top-scoring offense.

Regardless of who's catching them.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories