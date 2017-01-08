WATCH: Doug Baldwin accidentally steals TD pass from teammate, feels 'terrible'
The Seahawks wide receiver snared a ball intended for Jermaine Kearse
With the Seattle Seahawks leading the Detroit Lions 19-6 in Saturday night's wild-card game, the Seattle offense went full college ball and kept throwing the rock to the end zone despite the game essentially being over.
The result was a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin that produced the final score of 26-6. Except it shouldn't have happened, because Baldwin wasn't the intended receiver.
No, Baldwin actually stole the ball from his teammate Jermaine Kearse on the play.
Kearse had the TD...— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
But @DougBaldwinJr jumped in front & grabbed it with one hand!
🤔 #DETvsSEA#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/AWU8vZyEZF
In fantasy football there's a term called a "touchdown vulture" that applies to a fullback who steals scores from a running back (or something similar). Baldwin just changed the game.
Touchdown vulture, redefined.— Katie Nolan (@katienolan) January 8, 2017
Baldwin...touchdown vulture— Elliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL) January 8, 2017
The very rare WR TD catch vulture...— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 8, 2017
But he feels terrible about it -- after the game Baldwin expressed how sorry he was for yanking Kearse's would-be touchdown ball.
Doug Baldwin said he was in the wrong place on TD catch: "I took away a touchdown from my brother. I feel terrible about it." Meant it too.— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 8, 2017
Baldwin said that he took that TD away from Kearse. Said he wasn't where he was supposed to be. Apologized to him.— Liz Mathews (@Liz_Mathews) January 8, 2017
Considering the manner in which the Seahawks rolled on Saturday, Kearse will probably manage to forgive him. The Seahawks get the Falcons next week and they'll need all the touchdowns they can get against the NFL's top-scoring offense.
Regardless of who's catching them.
