WATCH: Drake stops concert to have Odell Beckham sign fan's jersey

Part of being a famous NFL player means getting shout outs at popular events. For instance, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was at a Drake concert recently and he got brought up on stage.

Not to hang out, though, but to sign a jersey. Drake even stopped the show to make it happen.

“Odell, you see this? Shoutout my brother Odell. He’s right there too,” Drake said, holding up the Beckham jersey. “Hold on, I’m gonna get him to sign that jersey for you. What’s up? What’s up? What’s up?”

Fans at the show were kind of freaking out.

A lucky Drake fan got the ultimate gift when Drizzy got Odell Beckham Jr. to sign his jersey during a show. #BoyMeetsWorldTourpic.twitter.com/1ZTiSzXBPH — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) February 16, 2017

What a night for that lucky fan.