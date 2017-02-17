WATCH: Drake stops concert to have Odell Beckham sign fan's jersey

Rapper Drake stopped a concert to get the Giants WR's autograph

Part of being a famous NFL player means getting shout outs at popular events. For instance, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was at a Drake concert recently and he got brought up on stage.

Not to hang out, though, but to sign a jersey. Drake even stopped the show to make it happen. 

“Odell, you see this? Shoutout my brother Odell. He’s right there too,” Drake said, holding up the Beckham jersey. “Hold on, I’m gonna get him to sign that jersey for you. What’s up? What’s up? What’s up?”

Fans at the show were kind of freaking out.

What a night for that lucky fan.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

