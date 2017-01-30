WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott races a young fan who ran onto the field at the Pro Bowl

The Cowboys running back gained more yards in the footrace than he did in the actual game

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott may not have had a stellar Pro Bowl debut (he finished with eight rushes for 20 yards) but he looked to be having a blast when he tackled a young fan who made his way onto the field during the game, and then outraced him to the end zone.

Yes, you read all that correctly. Apparently, neither players or onlookers take the Pro Bowl as seriously as NFL football played any other time of the year.

Here's another angle:

Even Elliott was impressed with his non-football-playing performance:

In case you're wondering -- and we can't imagine anyone would -- the AFC outlasted the NFC, 20-13. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander earned MVP honors.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

