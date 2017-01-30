WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott races a young fan who ran onto the field at the Pro Bowl
The Cowboys running back gained more yards in the footrace than he did in the actual game
Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott may not have had a stellar Pro Bowl debut (he finished with eight rushes for 20 yards) but he looked to be having a blast when he tackled a young fan who made his way onto the field during the game, and then outraced him to the end zone.
Yes, you read all that correctly. Apparently, neither players or onlookers take the Pro Bowl as seriously as NFL football played any other time of the year.
This guy is doing it right. If you're going to run on the field, make sure you've got @EzekielElliott on your side. #ProBowlpic.twitter.com/ggcMfoe77w— Amber Derrow (@amberderrow) January 30, 2017
Here's another angle:
@EzekielElliott@DezBryant got the man running on the field !! pic.twitter.com/1pgKQUKpV9— cøle (@coIenerad) January 30, 2017
Even Elliott was impressed with his non-football-playing performance:
@EzekielElliott@DezBryant got the man running on the field !! pic.twitter.com/1pgKQUKpV9— cøle (@coIenerad) January 30, 2017
In case you're wondering -- and we can't imagine anyone would -- the AFC outlasted the NFC, 20-13. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander earned MVP honors.
