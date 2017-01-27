WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott tries to play DB, guard Dez Bryant and it doesn't go well

The beauty of the Pro Bowl is the ability to pair up matchups you wouldn't normally see. Alex Smith slinging the rock to Jarvis Landry? Color me giddy. We kid, mostly -- but there are some cool things that happen in the week leading up to the game.

Such as Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott trying to lineup in practice at cornerback and play man-to-man coverage on Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The moment was captured by Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning-News and it's a stark reminder why Zeke doesn't play cornerback.

Elliott, who was wearing Vikings cornerback's Xavier Rhodes' shirt while defending Dez, would give it another run, this time with Saints quarterback Drew Brees throwing the ball.

Dak Prescott throws TD pass to Dez Bryant with Ezekiel Elliott (Xavier Rhodes shirt) defending pic.twitter.com/HkL14thxTi — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 27, 2017

Asked about the moment, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett described Zeke as very "active."

"Zeke's been very active," Garrett said. "He's been playing a lot of different spots."

Elliott also lined up at wideout, this time with Dez matching up on him. Playing cornerback went much better for Dez than it did for Elliott.

Dez playing DB on Zeke pic.twitter.com/zdwb1YtryV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 27, 2017

This is the story you should point to the next time someone complains about the Pro Bowl not being interesting.