WATCH: Falcons owner Arthur Blank sets locker room on fire with victory dance

The Falcons are a win away from making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1998 season, so they're pretty excited down in Atlanta -- and rightfully so. Shortly after the Falcons wrapped up their 36-20 win over the Seahawks on Saturday, they celebrated their dominant outing with some dancing in the locker room, which isn't unusual.

But there was one strange part -- an unexpected participant in 74-year-old Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

It did, however, go as expected. Thankfully, video footage emerged via Falcons cornerback Robert Alford:

Wait for it..!!!!!🔊🔊 A video posted by Robert Alford (@robertalford) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

So, in a span of a few hours, Blank went from this:

Thanks to the @AtlantaFalcons and owner Arthur Blank and family for a great time at yesterday's game. pic.twitter.com/FTQGmulxKe — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) January 15, 2017

To this -- yep, that's right, even more footage is below:

Again, he had a good reason to be excited. The Falcons will just need to beat either the Packers or Cowboys to advance to Super Bowl LI in Houston. After three straight seasons of missing the playoffs, who could've seen that coming?