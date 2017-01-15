WATCH: Falcons owner Arthur Blank sets locker room on fire with victory dance
The Falcons are feeling it after flying into the NFC title game
The Falcons are a win away from making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1998 season, so they're pretty excited down in Atlanta -- and rightfully so. Shortly after the Falcons wrapped up their 36-20 win over the Seahawks on Saturday, they celebrated their dominant outing with some dancing in the locker room, which isn't unusual.
But there was one strange part -- an unexpected participant in 74-year-old Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
It did, however, go as expected. Thankfully, video footage emerged via Falcons cornerback Robert Alford:
So, in a span of a few hours, Blank went from this:
Thanks to the @AtlantaFalcons and owner Arthur Blank and family for a great time at yesterday's game. pic.twitter.com/FTQGmulxKe— Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) January 15, 2017
To this -- yep, that's right, even more footage is below:
#InBrotherhood we break it down! pic.twitter.com/ZjudQC8Z65— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2017
Again, he had a good reason to be excited. The Falcons will just need to beat either the Packers or Cowboys to advance to Super Bowl LI in Houston. After three straight seasons of missing the playoffs, who could've seen that coming?
