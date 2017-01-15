WATCH: Falcons owner Arthur Blank sets locker room on fire with victory dance

The Falcons are feeling it after flying into the NFC title game

The Falcons are a win away from making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1998 season, so they're pretty excited down in Atlanta -- and rightfully so. Shortly after the Falcons wrapped up their 36-20 win over the Seahawks on Saturday, they celebrated their dominant outing with some dancing in the locker room, which isn't unusual.

But there was one strange part -- an unexpected participant in 74-year-old Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

It did, however, go as expected. Thankfully, video footage emerged via Falcons cornerback Robert Alford:

Wait for it..!!!!!🔊🔊

A video posted by Robert Alford (@robertalford) on

So, in a span of a few hours, Blank went from this:

To this -- yep, that's right, even more footage is below:

Again, he had a good reason to be excited. The Falcons will just need to beat either the Packers or Cowboys to advance to Super Bowl LI in Houston. After three straight seasons of missing the playoffs, who could've seen that coming?

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories