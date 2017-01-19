WATCH: Irate San Diego fan crashes Chargers' press conference in Los Angeles

With tempers still flaring over the Chargers' decision to ditch San Diego and move to Los Angeles, the team decided to play it safe on Wednesday: For their first press conference that was to be held in front of fans, the Chargers decided to make it invitation only.

The team likely made that decision so that the press conference didn't get overrun by jilted fans from San Diego. If that was the plan, it didn't work.

At least one fan from San Diego was able to sneak into the press conference, and he made sure to let everyone know he was there. And I mean everyone.

The fan, identified as Joseph McRae, had some choice words for Chargers owner Dean Spanos during Spanos' speech to the roughly 200 people in attendance.

"Way to screw over San Diego, Dean," McRae yelled.

Since video is way more interesting for something like this, here's video of McRae yelling at Spanos:

Video of angry fan yelling about San Diego interrupting Dean Spanos speech pic.twitter.com/ZTTytClPLq — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) January 18, 2017

There's also another video that features McRae dropping an F-bomb at Spanos. However, since there's an F-bomb, we can't put it here, but if you really want to see it, you can click here. McRae also flipped two middle fingers at Spanos.

As you can imagine, McRae yelling obscenities at Spanos didn't sit well with security. Here's a pretty concise breakdown of what happened next:

Chargers fan tells Dean Spanos he sucks, gives him the middle finger during his speech. He's been ejected — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 18, 2017

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was on-hand to witness McRae's outburst, and he'd like everyone in San Diego know that he's "hurting too" over the city's loss of the Chargers.

Roger Goodell on what he'd say to crushed San Diego fans "We're hurting too." Actual quote pic.twitter.com/nKmYC2CFej — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 19, 2017

With a quote like that, Chargers fans might start hating Goodell more than Patriots fans already do.

Anyway, despite the animosity in San Diego, Goodell thinks the move will be good for the Chargers.

"It's a great market," Goodell said of L.A., via ESPN.com. "It's the second largest market in the country and the entertainment capital of the world. We have millions of fans here, and we've had two teams in the market before, and we're building an extraordinary stadium."

As for McRae, he's been all over Southern California over the past week. When the Chargers first announced their move on Jan. 12, McRae was one of the first people to show up at the team's practice facility in San Diego. He left a sign at the top of a pile of Chargers jerseys that said, "Alex would never leave SD! You failed us Dean."