WATCH: J.J. Watt is a good goalie but he still gets scored on by high school girls

If you were trying to create the perfect athlete, J.J. Watt would at least be in the running for a possible prototype. That's even with the Houston Texans defensive end coming off a major back surgery.

Based on the below video from Gatorade, he's in pretty good shape at this point. But even the best athletes aren't going to dominate every instance of athletic competition. Watt joined the Albion Hurricanes Futbol Club, a group of younger girls who are quite proficient at soccer, on a hot Houston day in order to test out his soccer skills.

He is a quality soccer player but he is also not perfect.

In reality, Watt actually looks like he's fully ready to get back on the field and in good playing shape. But, it turns out, soccer is hard! Also, Houston is hot in the summer.

It's a 91-degree day when he gets to the Campbell Road Sports Park to make sure the girls know about Beat the Heat

However, the hardest part might be actually playing soccer instead of football. Watt says he's going to pull off a nutmeg on every single girl out there (passing the ball between their legs) and also engages in a little scoring battle with them.

If the girls can score on him, he'll do 10 pushups. If not, they run a lap. He dismisses the first two with a "bye" after the stop. Then the third girl in the clip fires an upper 90 past Watt and the superstar has to hit the ground.

Again: soccer is really hard, even for one of the world's best athletes.