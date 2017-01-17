WATCH: Jason Garrett comes this close to dropping a shocking F-bomb

There were many things for Jason Garrett to cover in his press conference wrapping up the Cowboys' 2016 season.

He needed to be asked about Tony Romo (basically, no comment) and questions were coming about the spike late against Green Bay (he defended it).

Garrett was also asked about rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, and his description nearly resulted in him saying a four-letter f-word that doesn't go over well in front of a microphone.

"You talk about competitors, he's one of the great natural competitors I've ever been around," Garrett said. "He fu- .... he loves it."

Me as a coach pic.twitter.com/SMuOwNChnM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2017

The media on hand broke out in laughter and Garrett broke out in a huge smile, realizing just how close he came to saying "he bleeping loves it."

via Twitter

And having that sound bite played 50 million times over the next 48 hours, of course.

Instead we've just got a funny moment where a coach spoke so passionately about one of his players that he almost let a very apt description fly.