WATCH: Jason Garrett comes this close to dropping a shocking F-bomb
Garrett's honest description of Ezekiel Elliott sends a roomful of reporters into hysterics
There were many things for Jason Garrett to cover in his press conference wrapping up the Cowboys' 2016 season.
He needed to be asked about Tony Romo (basically, no comment) and questions were coming about the spike late against Green Bay (he defended it).
Garrett was also asked about rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, and his description nearly resulted in him saying a four-letter f-word that doesn't go over well in front of a microphone.
"You talk about competitors, he's one of the great natural competitors I've ever been around," Garrett said. "He fu- .... he loves it."
Me as a coach pic.twitter.com/SMuOwNChnM— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2017
The media on hand broke out in laughter and Garrett broke out in a huge smile, realizing just how close he came to saying "he bleeping loves it."
And having that sound bite played 50 million times over the next 48 hours, of course.
Instead we've just got a funny moment where a coach spoke so passionately about one of his players that he almost let a very apt description fly.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
'Madden 17' trolls Jerry Jones, Romo
Romo will likely find a new team this offseason
-
Report: 49ers to offer Kyle Shanahan
Josh McDaniels already pulled out of the running and Tom Cable was reportedly in the mix t...
-
Anthony Lynn suffers embarrassing flub
Anthony Lynn did not get off to the best start
-
SD moving companies won't help Chargers
More than 25 companies have pledged to refuse to help the Chargers move to L.A.
-
WATCH: Beast Mode nearly bikes into bus
The bike has a Skittles bag on it, because of course it does
-
Jones: Dallas underestimated Rodgers
With Rodgers leading the charge, the Packers jumped out to a 21-3 lead
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre