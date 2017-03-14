WATCH: Jay Cutler rocks a Bears hat while happily playing in the snow

If anyone was wondering how Jay Cutler is handling his first ever NFL offseason as a free agent, the answer arrived Tuesday: He’s still rocking a Bears hat and having the time of his life playing in the snow.

On Tuesday, Cutler’s wife, Kristin Cavallari, shared the year’s best Bear video:

Jay Cutler is having fun on his snow day. (And he needs a new hat.) pic.twitter.com/9FTFDWUP0a — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 14, 2017

So no, Cutler doesn’t appear to be heartbroken over his breakup with the Bears, who cut him on the first day of the new league year. He doesn’t seem to be sad about the fact that the city of Chicago never really embraced him for the quarterback he was. He seems perfectly happy -- especially for someone who often never smiles for cameras.

As for Cutler’s future, the Jets are reportedly interested in bringing him in. On the surface, that might not seem like a great destination. For one, the Jets are a bad football team. And two, Cutler has never been a huge fan of being in the spotlight, so the New York media might not mesh well with him.

Counterpoint: It snows in New York. And by the look of it, Cutler digs the snow.