WATCH: Johnny Manziel rolls up to AFC Championship Game in Tom Brady jersey

The new year is a different time for former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, who is by all accounts attempting to clean up his life by getting sober and making amends to people. But he's still showing up at big sporting events, including a cameo at the AFC Championship Game between the Steelers and Patriots (stream it live on CBSSports.com here).

Only in Boston snagged video of Manziel going into the game, acquired via his Snapchat account.

ALERT: Johnny Manziel is at the #AFCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/FsXlvY56pG — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 23, 2017

You can hear Manziel saying, "It's game time, baby!" while walking towards Gillette Stadium with a friend who appears to be a Steelers fan (he was at least wearing an Antonio Brown jersey).

Manziel himself was sporting a Patriots poof-ball hat, some sort of bandanna on his face and a Tom Brady Patriots jersey.

Apparently he got hooked up with tickets from Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.

FWIW, Johnny Manziel here at Gillette wearing a Brady jersey. Via his snapchat, got the tix from Martellus Bennett — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) January 23, 2017

It also appears the jersey is pretty new -- Manziel was spotted purchasing it and trying it on in what appears to be a Snapchat video before the game.

As it turns out, Manziel wasn't even planning on going to the AFC title game. He and some friends were initially headed to the NFC Championship Game, but flights got diverted because of storms in the southeast.

It appears Manziel called an audible and bolted north to Foxborough to check out Brady playing some football.